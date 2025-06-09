Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Starlink is transforming Pacific internet access – but in some countries it’s still illegal

By Amanda H.A. Watson, Fellow, Department of Pacific Affairs, Australian National University
Atishnal Elvin Chand, Senior Research Officer, Department of Pacific Affairs, Australian National University
In the past few years, Starlink’s satellite internet service has become available across much of the Pacific. This has created new challenges for regulators in Pacific Island countries: some have promoted Starlink while others have banned it.

What is Starlink?


Elon Musk founded the space technology company SpaceX in 2002, and owns about 44% of it.

Among other projects, SpaceX has launched…The Conversation


Read complete article

