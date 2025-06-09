Tolerance.ca
Guatemala: UN committee calls for guarantees that no girl will be forced to become a mother

By Amnesty International
On 5 June 2025, the UN Human Rights Committee issued a ruling against the State of Guatemala for violating the human rights of Fátima, a girl who survived repeated sexual violence by a teacher, and who was forced to continue with pregnancy and motherhood as a result of rape.


© Amnesty International -
