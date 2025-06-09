Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wildfire smoke can harm your brain, not just your lungs

By Bhavini Gohel, Clinical Associate Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Muskaan Muse Laroyia, MSc Candidate & Graduate Researcher, Neuroscience, Hotchkiss Brain Institute, University of Calgary

Wildfires are already burning in parts of Canada, and as they do, many communities are already facing the familiar thick haze as smoke drifts in.

Smoke from wildfires has already led Environment Canada to issue…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Animals can’t talk like humans do – here’s why the hunt for their languages has left us empty-handed
~ Shoemaker Clarks is turning 200. Its Quaker roots made it a pioneer of ethical business
~ Keir Starmer says migrants should learn English to integrate. Is he being fair?
~ Hedgehog poo could hold important secrets about local biodiversity
~ Why wind farm developers are pulling out at the last minute
~ Edmund White was my friend – I know first-hand why his writing meant so much to queer readers
~ Trump’s use of the national guard against LA protesters defies all precedents
~ Diverticular disease: the surprisingly common gut condition you’ve probably never heard of
~ The food affordability crisis is one reason governments need to step up for school food
~ ‘People think you come out … and live happily ever after. If only.’ The reality of life after wrongful conviction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter