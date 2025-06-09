Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keir Starmer says migrants should learn English to integrate. Is he being fair?

By Huw Lewis, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Aberystwyth University
Gwennan Higham, Senior Lecturer in Welsh, Swansea University
Leigh Oakes, Professor of French and Linguistics, Queen Mary University of London
The UK government’s proposed immigration reforms emphasise the need for migrants to learn English in order to integrate successfully.

Some of the new measures announced include raising the level of English language skills required from migrants that wish to work in the UK.

Those who wish to settle permanently will also need to demonstrate a stronger grasp of English. In the future they may also be asked to demonstrate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
