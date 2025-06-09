Tolerance.ca
Hedgehog poo could hold important secrets about local biodiversity

By Sophie Lund Rasmussen, Research fellow in Ecology and Conservation, University of Oxford
Biodiversity, the rich variety of life found on Earth, is vanishing. I’m a conservation scientist keen to monitor this loss to better understand where efforts to reverse it will be most effective. And I might have hit on a novel solution.

I study European hedgehogs, the popular spiky mammals that inhabit our gardens. Hedgehog populations are declining massively, with an estimated loss of up to 75% in the rural…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
