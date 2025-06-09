Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Edmund White was my friend – I know first-hand why his writing meant so much to queer readers

By Hugh Stevens, Senior Lecturer Department of English Language & Literature, UCL
Ed was never afraid to speak or to write about his own queer life, and the queer lives of others.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wildfire smoke can harm your brain, not just your lungs
~ Animals can’t talk like humans do – here’s why the hunt for their languages has left us empty-handed
~ Shoemaker Clarks is turning 200. Its Quaker roots made it a pioneer of ethical business
~ Keir Starmer says migrants should learn English to integrate. Is he being fair?
~ Hedgehog poo could hold important secrets about local biodiversity
~ Why wind farm developers are pulling out at the last minute
~ Trump’s use of the national guard against LA protesters defies all precedents
~ Diverticular disease: the surprisingly common gut condition you’ve probably never heard of
~ The food affordability crisis is one reason governments need to step up for school food
~ ‘People think you come out … and live happily ever after. If only.’ The reality of life after wrongful conviction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter