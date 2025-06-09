Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘People think you come out … and live happily ever after. If only.’ The reality of life after wrongful conviction

By Faye Skelton, Associate Professor in Forensic Cognition and Miscarriages of Justice, Edinburgh Napier University
Paddy Hill spent more than 16 years in prison for murders he did not commit. One of the so-called Birmingham Six who were wrongfully convicted for the Birmingham pub bombings in 1974, he was proof that exoneration and financial compensation do not fix a miscarriage of justice.

When I met him in July 2023, more than 30 years after his release from prison, his ordeal continued…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
