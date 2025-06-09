Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Horses have a complex repertoire of facial expressions, just like primates

By Kate Lewis, Researcher in Animal Welfare, University of Portsmouth
The study has created a catalogue of horse facial expressions to help people understand how to read these incredible animals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
