Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should you do cardio before or after lifting weights? New research might finally have the answer

By Jack McNamara, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Exercise Physiology, University of East London
Fitness enthusiasts have debated the question for decades: is it better to do cardio before or after lifting weights? Until recently, the answer has largely been down to preference – with some enjoying a jog to warm up before hitting the weights, while others believe lifting first is better for burning fat.

But a new study may have finally answered this long disputed question.

According to the study, the order of your workout does significantly affect how much fat you lose.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
