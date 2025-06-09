Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A quarter of the world’s population are adolescents: major report sets out health and wellbeing trends

By Alex Ezeh, Dornsife Endowed Professor of Global Health, Drexel University
Russell Viner, Professor of Child and Adolescent Health, UCL
Sarah Baird, Professor, George Washington University
The Lancet has released its second global commission report on Adolescent Health and Wellbeing. Adolescents are defined as 10- to 24-year-olds. The report builds on the first one, done in 2016. The latest report presents substantial original research that supports actions it recommends to be taken across sectors as well as at global, regional, country and local level. The co-chairs…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘People think you come out … and live happily ever after. If only.’ The reality of life after wrongful conviction
~ Lollipop: women have alchemy and agency in this council estate drama that’s the antithesis of poverty porn
~ Horses have a complex repertoire of facial expressions, just like primates
~ Trump’s continued attacks on lawyers risks undermining the US legal system. Is that the point?
~ Should you do cardio before or after lifting weights? New research might finally have the answer
~ Lafayette helped Americans turn the tide in their fight for independence – and 50 years later, he helped forge the growing nation’s sense of identity
~ If people stopped having babies, how long would it be before humans were all gone?
~ Your brain learns from rejection − here’s how it becomes your compass for connection
~ NCAA will pay its current and former athletes in an agreement that will transform college sports
~ ‘Who controls the present controls the past’: What Orwell’s ‘1984’ explains about the twisting of history to control the public
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS