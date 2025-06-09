Johannesburg’s problems can be solved – but it’s a long journey to fix South Africa’s economic powerhouse
By Philip Harrison, Professor School of Architecture and Planning, University of the Witwatersrand
Graeme Gotz, Director: Research Strategy, Gauteng City-Region Observatory
Lorena Nunez Carrasco, Professor of Health Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
Rashid Seedat, Executive Director, Gauteng City-Region Observatory
The question is not whether a city is fixed – it can never finally be – but rather what trajectory it is on.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 9, 2025