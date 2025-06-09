Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s power pools: what the G20 can do to help countries share electricity

By David Phaho, Adjunct professor, Discipline Lead: Energy and Director of the African Energy Leadership Centre., University of the Witwatersrand
Steven Matome Mathetsa, Senior Lecturer at the African Energy Leadership Centre, Wits Business School, University of the Witwatersrand
South Africa’s G20 presidency wants to set up at least three projects to share energy across borders in Africa within 10 years.The Conversation


