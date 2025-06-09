Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Trump has long speculated about using force against his own people. Now he has the pretext to do so

By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
It’s always suited Trump to manufacture crises to further his agenda. By demonising protesters as insurrectionist mobs, he could be laying the groundwork for further escalation.The Conversation


