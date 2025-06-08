Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Kent State to Los Angeles, using armed forces to police civilians is a high-risk strategy

By Brian VanDeMark, Professor of History, United States Naval Academy
As President Trump sends National Guard troops to Los Angeles, a military historian explains why crowd control is one of the Guard’s most challenging and dangerous missions.The Conversation


© The Conversation
