Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Blasphemy Laws Exploited for Blackmail, Profit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police and residents stand amid debris outside the torched St. John Church on the outskirts of Faisalabad, Pakistan, on August 17, 2023, a day after Muslim men were incited to commit anti-Christian violence.  © 2023 AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Pakistan’s blasphemy laws perpetuate religious discrimination and are used to target the poor and minorities in unlawful evictions and land grabs, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. These accusations have had devastating consequences for those affected, while the federal and provincial…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
