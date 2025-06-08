Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Immortality at a price: how the promise of delaying death has become a consumer marketing bonanza

By Amy Errmann, Senior Lecturer, Marketing & International Business, Auckland University of Technology
Lengthening life has become big business for the wellness industry, with consumers being sold the idea they can delay death – if they are willing to pay for it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 2-million-year-old pitted teeth from our ancient relatives reveal secrets about human evolution
~ Curious Kids: Why do dolphins jump out of the water?
~ What can you do if you don’t like your child’s friends?
~ Measles cases are surging globally. Should children be vaccinated earlier?
~ Can Israel still claim self-defence to justify its Gaza war? Here’s what the law says
~ How Trump’s trade war is supercharging the fast fashion industry
~ Tracking apps monitor remote employees’ performance — and invade their privacy
~ Why bystanders defend bad behaviour at work — even when they know it’s wrong
~ Is strengthening the Canadian economic union another way for Ottawa to centralize power?
~ We design cities and buildings for earthquakes and floods — we need to do the same for wildfires
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter