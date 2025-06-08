Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Trump’s trade war is supercharging the fast fashion industry

By Mona Mashhadi Rajabi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Lisa Lake, Director, Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Fashion + Textiles, University of Technology Sydney
Martina Linnenluecke, Professor of Environmental Finance at UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney
Yun Shen, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
High US tariffs on Chinese-made goods didn’t halt the fast fashion industry. They just rerouted it, and the Australian market has been flooded.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
