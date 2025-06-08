Why bystanders defend bad behaviour at work — even when they know it’s wrong
By Zhanna Lyubykh, Assistant Professor, Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University
Laurie J. Barclay, Full Professor and Lang Chair in Leadership, University of Guelph
Nick Turner, Professor and Future Fund Chair in Leadership, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Sandy Hershcovis, Associate Dean and Future Fund Professor in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, University of Calgary
“You always mess things up. Why are you even on this project? Just quit already.” Demeaning, hostile or undermining behaviour like this is more common in the workplace and damaging than many people realize. One in three employees experience such behaviours, and almost half witness them.
Rather than intervening, supporting targets or reporting the misconduct, research shows bystanders may downplay it, withdraw support or even blame the target, which ultimately…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 8, 2025