Human Rights Observatory

Eating wild meat carries serious health risks – why it still happens along the Kenya-Tanzania border

By Ekta Patel, Scientist, International Livestock Research Institute
Julia E. Fa, Professor of Biodiversity and Human Development, Manchester Metropolitan University
Pastoralist communities, their livestock and diverse wildlife species coexist within a biodiversity-rich landscape stretching along the Kenya–Tanzania border.

However, at this wildlife-livestock interface, local communities face mounting challenges. Shifts in land use, prolonged droughts, erratic rainfall patterns and increasing land degradation are placing growing pressure on the landscape. In addition, conflict between people and wildlife is on the rise, and many households rely on wild animals for food.

Communities in the region eat a wide range of wild animals, from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
