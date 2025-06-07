Tolerance.ca
A niche publisher is using Asian literature to bring Taiwan and Japan closer to Ukraine

By Filip Noubel
The Ukraine-based Safran publishing house focuses on niche literature: Asian books in Ukrainian translation. Global Voices interviewed its founder Svitlana Pryzynchuk, who lived in China and is now in Taiwan.


