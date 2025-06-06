Tolerance.ca
US Travel Ban: New Rhetoric, Same Old Prejudice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghani evacuee Israr, 26, shows photos on his phone of himself working in Afghanistan as a translator with military forces at his new apartment in Charlestown, Massachusetts, February 21, 2022. © 2022 Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images Have you ever been shut out or denied something based solely on your group identity? That is the essence of discrimination; a deeply dehumanizing disregard for individuality, reducing your personal value to a generic category.On Thursday, the United States Supreme Court unanimously reiterated in Ames v. Ohio that the US Civil…


© Human Rights Watch -
