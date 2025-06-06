Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany’s chancellor thinks his fellow citizens need to work harder. Here’s why he’s wrong

By Malte Jauch, Lecturer in Management and Marketing, University of Essex
People in Germany have taken the idea of a work-life balance too far. To get their economy back on track, they must work more.

Well, that’s what the country’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, thinks. And this controversial claim has triggered a debate in Germany over laziness.

So have Germans become complacent? Could working…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It’s time to stop debating whether AI is genuinely intelligent and focus on making it work for society
~ Women’s prize for fiction 2025: six experts review the shortlisted novels
~ Can a robot help you age better?
~ Ocean mud locks up much of the planet’s carbon – we’re digging deep to map these ancient stores
~ Mussel power: how an offshore shellfish farm is boosting marine life
~ Trump’s attack on the BBC is part of an endless campaign to undermine public trust in information
~ Coral reefs face an uncertain recovery from the 4th global mass bleaching event – can climate refuges help?
~ Why Kissinger would have been a Fortnite champ − and other foreign policy lessons from the gaming world
~ AmeriCorps is on the chopping block – despite research showing that the national service agency is making a difference in local communities
~ 4 creative ways to engage children in STEM over the summer: Tips to foster curiosity and problem-solving at home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter