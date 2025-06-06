Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can a robot help you age better?

By Daniele Magistro, Associate Professor in Physical Activity and Health, Department of Sport Science, Nottingham Trent University
Can a robot help you remember your pills, lift shopping, and even offer companionship? Yes – if it’s co-designed by its users.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It’s time to stop debating whether AI is genuinely intelligent and focus on making it work for society
~ Women’s prize for fiction 2025: six experts review the shortlisted novels
~ Germany’s chancellor thinks his fellow citizens need to work harder. Here’s why he’s wrong
~ Ocean mud locks up much of the planet’s carbon – we’re digging deep to map these ancient stores
~ Mussel power: how an offshore shellfish farm is boosting marine life
~ Trump’s attack on the BBC is part of an endless campaign to undermine public trust in information
~ Coral reefs face an uncertain recovery from the 4th global mass bleaching event – can climate refuges help?
~ Why Kissinger would have been a Fortnite champ − and other foreign policy lessons from the gaming world
~ AmeriCorps is on the chopping block – despite research showing that the national service agency is making a difference in local communities
~ 4 creative ways to engage children in STEM over the summer: Tips to foster curiosity and problem-solving at home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter