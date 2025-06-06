Ocean mud locks up much of the planet’s carbon – we’re digging deep to map these ancient stores
By Sophie Ward, Research Fellow in Physical Oceanography, Bangor University
Zoe Roseby, Postdoctoral Researcher, Seascape Carbon, University of Exeter
Mud is messy. For some, it’s a plaything. To many, it can mean real hardship. Mud, though, is often overlooked, particularly when it lies out of sight. Deep down at the bottom of the sea, it is one of the most important natural archives of Earth’s past – holding clues of shifting climates, coastlines, ocean conditions and carbon storage.
Our research is the first to use computer models to trace how thick, carbon-rich mud patches on the seafloor have formed over thousands of years – helping…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 6, 2025