Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mussel power: how an offshore shellfish farm is boosting marine life

By Emma Sheehan, Associate Professor of Marine Ecology, University of Plymouth
Llucia Mascorda-Cabre, Postdoctoral Researcher, Applied Marine Ecosystem Research Unit, University of Plymouth
Over the past 50 years, global aquaculture including fish, mussel and seaweed farms has grown dramatically. Almost half of the world’s wild-caught fish is used to produce fishmeal and oils that feed farmed fish.

Mussel farming provides a more sustainable alternative protein source for human diets, because mussels filter feed on plankton and do not have to be…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It’s time to stop debating whether AI is genuinely intelligent and focus on making it work for society
~ Women’s prize for fiction 2025: six experts review the shortlisted novels
~ Germany’s chancellor thinks his fellow citizens need to work harder. Here’s why he’s wrong
~ Can a robot help you age better?
~ Ocean mud locks up much of the planet’s carbon – we’re digging deep to map these ancient stores
~ Trump’s attack on the BBC is part of an endless campaign to undermine public trust in information
~ Coral reefs face an uncertain recovery from the 4th global mass bleaching event – can climate refuges help?
~ Why Kissinger would have been a Fortnite champ − and other foreign policy lessons from the gaming world
~ AmeriCorps is on the chopping block – despite research showing that the national service agency is making a difference in local communities
~ 4 creative ways to engage children in STEM over the summer: Tips to foster curiosity and problem-solving at home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter