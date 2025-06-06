Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Early visions of Mars: Meet the 19th-century astronomer who used science fiction to imagine the red planet

By Matthew Shindell, Curator, Planetary Science and Exploration, Smithsonian Institution
In the 19th century, astronomers could see Mars through telescopes, but not clearly. Some used their imaginations to fill in what the blurry images couldn’t convey.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Kissinger would have been a Fortnite champ − and other foreign policy lessons from the gaming world
~ AmeriCorps is on the chopping block – despite research showing that the national service agency is making a difference in local communities
~ 4 creative ways to engage children in STEM over the summer: Tips to foster curiosity and problem-solving at home
~ Golden Dome dangers: An arms control expert explains how Trump’s missile defense threatens to make the US less safe
~ Beyond de-extinction and dire wolves, gene editing can help today’s endangered species
~ ‘The Eternal Queen of Asian Pop’ sings one last encore from beyond the grave
~ US health care is rife with high costs and deep inequities, and that’s no accident – a public health historian explains how the system was shaped to serve profit and politicians
~ Debates over presidential power to suspend habeas corpus resurface in Trump administration
~ Was the Boulder attack terrorism or a hate crime? 2 experts unpack the complexities
~ Zia Yusuf turned Reform into an election winner – his angry resignation leaves Nigel Farage weakened
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter