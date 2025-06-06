Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond de-extinction and dire wolves, gene editing can help today’s endangered species

By Alex Erwin, Assistant Professor of Law, Florida International University
A legal scholar with a Ph.D. in wildlife genetics explains the promise biotechnology techniques hold for some animals that are currently endangered.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Kissinger would have been a Fortnite champ − and other foreign policy lessons from the gaming world
~ AmeriCorps is on the chopping block – despite research showing that the national service agency is making a difference in local communities
~ 4 creative ways to engage children in STEM over the summer: Tips to foster curiosity and problem-solving at home
~ Early visions of Mars: Meet the 19th-century astronomer who used science fiction to imagine the red planet
~ Golden Dome dangers: An arms control expert explains how Trump’s missile defense threatens to make the US less safe
~ ‘The Eternal Queen of Asian Pop’ sings one last encore from beyond the grave
~ US health care is rife with high costs and deep inequities, and that’s no accident – a public health historian explains how the system was shaped to serve profit and politicians
~ Debates over presidential power to suspend habeas corpus resurface in Trump administration
~ Was the Boulder attack terrorism or a hate crime? 2 experts unpack the complexities
~ Zia Yusuf turned Reform into an election winner – his angry resignation leaves Nigel Farage weakened
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter