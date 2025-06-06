Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why the Musk and Trump relationship is breaking down – a psychologist explains

By Geoff Beattie, Professor of Psychology, Edge Hill University
As the Musk v Trump feud steps up a level there are classic signs from a psychological point of view of why they are falling out.The Conversation


