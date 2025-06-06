Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US state passes law allowing experimental drugs to be prescribed – a model for the future?

By Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
Under the new law, anyone in Montana can legally access drugs that have passed just one phase 1 clinical trial.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
