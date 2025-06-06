Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syrian narratives over President Ahmed al-Sharaa

By Civic Media Observatory
The Civic Media Observatory looks into narratives surrounding Syria's transitional president in the aftermath of his toppling of the tyrannical Assad regime after 61 years in absolute control of the country.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
