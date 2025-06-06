Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New rules for cosmetic injectables aim to make the industry safer. Will they work?

By Christopher Rudge, Law lecturer, University of Sydney
Guidelines say consultations must thoroughly assess whether a patient is suitable for a treatment. But someone under 18 can still get Botox without parental consent.The Conversation


