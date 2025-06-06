Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China’s warning against cross-border marriage scams reveals the pitfalls of human trafficking

By Rezwan
The Chinese embassy in Bangladesh warned nationals against illegal matchmaking and online dating scams, but China’s gender imbalance — 34.9 million more men than women — continues to drive demand for foreign brides.


© Global Voices -
