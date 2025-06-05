Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Defections are fairly common in Australian politics. But history shows they are rarely a good career move

By Frank Bongiorno, Professor of History, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
Dorinda Cox has left the Greens to join Labor. She is the latest in a long line of politicians elected under one party banner but serving under another.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia is in the firing line of Trump’s looming ‘revenge tax’. It’s a fight we’re unlikely to win
~ Spit or swallow? What’s the best way to deal with phlegm?
~ Premature babies are given sucrose for pain relief – but new research shows it doesn’t stop long-term impacts on development
~ Can a book help the left rebuild the good life? Ezra Klein’s Abundance is the talk of Washington – and Canberra
~ John Pesutto owes Moira Deeming $2.3m, but he doesn’t have it. Can former premiers be forced to pick up the tab?
~ The kimono is more than an artefact and more than clothing. It is a concept artists will make their own
~ ‘Godfather of AI’ now fears it’s unsafe. He has a plan to rein it in
~ ‘There are too many unpleasant things in life without creating more’: why Impressionism is the world’s favourite art movement
~ E-bikes and e-scooters are popular – but dangerous. A transport expert explains how to make them safer
~ World News in Brief: Women’s health in Sudan, childhood wasting, Belarus trade unions, Guatemala child rights violation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter