Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can a book help the left rebuild the good life? Ezra Klein’s Abundance is the talk of Washington – and Canberra

By John Hawkins, Head, Canberra School of Government, University of Canberra
Jim Chalmers, Andrew Leigh and Gavin Newsom are among the high-ranking politicians reading and sharing Abundance – a book that urges the left to reset its priorities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia is in the firing line of Trump’s looming ‘revenge tax’. It’s a fight we’re unlikely to win
~ Spit or swallow? What’s the best way to deal with phlegm?
~ Premature babies are given sucrose for pain relief – but new research shows it doesn’t stop long-term impacts on development
~ Defections are fairly common in Australian politics. But history shows they are rarely a good career move
~ John Pesutto owes Moira Deeming $2.3m, but he doesn’t have it. Can former premiers be forced to pick up the tab?
~ The kimono is more than an artefact and more than clothing. It is a concept artists will make their own
~ ‘Godfather of AI’ now fears it’s unsafe. He has a plan to rein it in
~ ‘There are too many unpleasant things in life without creating more’: why Impressionism is the world’s favourite art movement
~ E-bikes and e-scooters are popular – but dangerous. A transport expert explains how to make them safer
~ World News in Brief: Women’s health in Sudan, childhood wasting, Belarus trade unions, Guatemala child rights violation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter