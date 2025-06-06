Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No lambs for Eid: Drought, deforestation, and decline in Morocco

By Guest Contributor
With sheep vanishing from Morocco’s fields, forests depleted and dams dry, Eid al-Adha arrives without sacrifice, revealing the growing toll of climate change on people's lives and traditions.


© Global Voices -
