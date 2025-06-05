Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘There are too many unpleasant things in life without creating more’: why Impressionism is the world’s favourite art movement

By Sasha Grishin, Adjunct Professor of Art History, Australian National University
French Impressionism from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, at the National Gallery of Victoria, features over a 100 of these pleasant, cheerful and pretty paintings.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
