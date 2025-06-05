Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Making it easier to build a granny flat makes sense – but it’s no solution to a housing crisis

By Timothy Welch, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Rule changes to allow larger granny flats follow a well-established pattern in New Zealand: modest reforms to address big and complicated problems.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
