Resident-to-resident aggression is common in nursing homes. Here’s how we can improve residents’ safety
By Joseph Ibrahim, Professor, Aged Care Medical Research Australian Centre for Evidence Based Aged Care, La Trobe University
Amelia Grossi, Casual Academic, Australian Centre for Evidence Based Aged Care, La Trobe University
An inquest is investigating the deaths of eight aged care residents at six facilities in 2021. All occurred after resident-to-resident aggression.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 5, 2025