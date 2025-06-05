Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is black mould really as bad for us as we think? A toxicologist explains

By Ian Musgrave, Senior lecturer in Pharmacology, University of Adelaide
We still hear black mould in our homes described as toxic. But it’s the allergies and asthma they trigger we should be more worried about.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The proposed Strong Borders Act gives police new invasive search powers that may breach Charter rights
~ Making it easier to build a granny flat makes sense – but it’s no solution to a housing crisis
~ ‘Deadly’ sports diplomacy: why Australia’s Indigenous people must be a part of our sports strategy
~ Friday essay: let’s rethink Australia’s national security – and focus on fairness and climate action, not blind fealty to the US
~ Resident-to-resident aggression is common in nursing homes. Here’s how we can improve residents’ safety
~ We tracked 13,000 giants of the ocean over 30 years, to uncover their hidden highways
~ Trump’s justifications for the latest travel ban aren’t supported by the data on immigration and terrorism
~ ‘No one knew what was happening’: new research shows how domestic violence harms young people’s schooling
~ News Quiz: Week of June 2, 2025
~ For both artists and scientists, slow looking allows surprising connections to surface
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter