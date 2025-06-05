Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘No one knew what was happening’: new research shows how domestic violence harms young people’s schooling

By Steven Roberts, Professor of Education and Social Justice, Monash University
Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor (Practice), Faculty of Business and Economics, Monash University
Rebecca Stewart, Research Fellow in Domestic and Family Violence Prevention, Monash University
One young woman told the study she could not do any homework at home because ‘it’s not a safe environment for me’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
