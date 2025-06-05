Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

News Quiz: Week of June 2, 2025

By Georgia Popplewell
Try your luck on this week's News Quiz, where you can test your knowledge of topics and events covered in recent Global Voices stories!


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The proposed Strong Borders Act gives police new invasive search powers that may breach Charter rights
~ Making it easier to build a granny flat makes sense – but it’s no solution to a housing crisis
~ ‘Deadly’ sports diplomacy: why Australia’s Indigenous people must be a part of our sports strategy
~ Friday essay: let’s rethink Australia’s national security – and focus on fairness and climate action, not blind fealty to the US
~ Resident-to-resident aggression is common in nursing homes. Here’s how we can improve residents’ safety
~ We tracked 13,000 giants of the ocean over 30 years, to uncover their hidden highways
~ Is black mould really as bad for us as we think? A toxicologist explains
~ Trump’s justifications for the latest travel ban aren’t supported by the data on immigration and terrorism
~ ‘No one knew what was happening’: new research shows how domestic violence harms young people’s schooling
~ For both artists and scientists, slow looking allows surprising connections to surface
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter