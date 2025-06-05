Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why South Korea’s new leader may be on a collision course with Trump

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
The new South Korean president, Lee Jae-myung, calls himself a foreign policy “pragmatist”. He says he is driven by South Korea’s national interest, rather than ideology, and has spoken of his desire to improve relations with China and North Korea.

Under the former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea’s relationship with these countries came under increasing strain.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
