Mel Stride promises the Tories won’t repeat the mistakes of Liz Truss – except they already have

By Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
It’s a mistake to think that, when it comes to the UK economy, the Conservatives have always been seen by British voters as a safer pair of hands than Labour. But, notwithstanding the damaging austerity imposed on the country by David Cameron’s chancellor, George Osborne, it was, by and large, the case between 2008 and 2022. This was a period bookended by the global financial crisis that occurred under Gordon Brown’s watch as Labour chancellor and then prime minister, and by…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
