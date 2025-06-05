Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Canada needs a law that gives workers the right to govern their workplace

By Tom Malleson, Associate Professor of Social Justice & Peace Studies, Western University
In its governance structure, the modern workplace operates as a kind of mini dictatorship. But what if there were an actual legal right to workplace democracy?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ For both artists and scientists, slow looking allows surprising connections to surface
~ Trump’s travel ban casts shadow over the upcoming Fifa Club World Cup and other US-hosted sporting events
~ Why South Korea’s new leader may be on a collision course with Trump
~ Do people really resemble their dogs?
~ Inside Ukraine’s remarkable drone attack
~ Japanese walking: the benefits of this fitness trend
~ Why Dippy the dinosaur remains beloved, 120 years after arriving at the Natural History Museum
~ UK looks to military gap years to boost recruitment in the face of growing geopolitical tension
~ UK brands are celebrating Eid – here’s what makes an effective and inclusive campaign
~ Four myths about ‘low-skilled’ migration busted
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter