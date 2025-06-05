Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Cuts to school lunch and food bank funding mean less fresh produce for children and families

By Marlene B. Schwartz, Professor of Human Development and Family Sciences, University of Connecticut
The U.S. government recently cut more than US$1 billion in funding to two long-running programs that helped schools and food banks feed children and families in need. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the reductions are a “return to long-term, fiscally responsible initiatives.” But advocacy groups say the cuts will hurt…The Conversation


Read complete article

