Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reproducibility may be the key idea students need to balance trust in evidence with healthy skepticism

By Sarah R. Supp, Associate Professor of Data Analytics, Denison University
Anne M. Nurse, Professor and Department Chair of Sociology and Anthropology, The College of Wooster
Joseph Holler, Associate Professor of Geography, Middlebury
Nicholas J. Horton, Beitzel Professor in Technology and Society (Statistics and Data Science), Amherst College
Peter Kedron, Associate Professor, University of California, Santa Barbara
Richard Ball, Professor of Economics; Coordinator of Mathematical Economics, Haverford College
Many people have been there.

The dinner party is going well until someone decides to introduce a controversial topic. In today’s world, that could be anything from vaccines to government budget cuts to immigration policy. Conversation starts to get heated. Finally, someone announces with great authority that a scientific study supports their position. This causes the discussion to come to an abrupt halt because the dinner guests disagree on their belief in scientific evidence. Some may believe science always speaks the truth, some may think science can never be trusted, and others…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How your electric bill may be paying for big data centers’ energy use
~ In pardoning reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, Trump taps into a sense of persecution felt by his conservative Christian base
~ Stop the ‘good’ vs ‘bad’ snap judgments and watch your world become more interesting
~ How illicit markets fueled by data breaches sell your personal information to criminals
~ Cuts to school lunch and food bank funding mean less fresh produce for children and families
~ 100 years ago, the Supreme Court made a landmark ruling on parents’ rights in education – today, another case raises new questions
~ Ukraine’s Operation Spider Web destroyed more than aircraft – it tore apart the old idea that bases far behind the front lines are safe
~ Detroit voters have an opportunity to pick a mayor who will ease zoning, improve transit and protect long-term residents
~ Game theory explains why reasonable parents make vaccine choices that fuel outbreaks
~ A new observatory is assembling the most complete time-lapse record of the night sky ever
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter