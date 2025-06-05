Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a postwar German literary classic helped eclipse painter Emil Nolde’s relationship to Nazism

By Ombline Damy, Doctorante en Littérature Générale et Comparée, Sciences Po
In the popular novel The German Lesson, a character based on Nolde falls victim to Nazi policies on “degenerate art”. Recent research on the painter’s life tells a more complex story.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
