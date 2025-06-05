Ocean currents can generate electricity – and our study shows Africa’s seas have some of the strongest
By James H. VanZwieten Jr., Assistant Professor: Department of Ocean and Mechanical Engineering, Florida Atlantic University
Gabriel Alsenas, Director: SouthEast National Marine Renewable Energy Centre, Florida Atlantic University
Mahsan Sadoughipour, Graduate Research Assistant: Department of Ocean and Mechanical Engineering, Florida Atlantic University
Yufei Tang, Associate Professor and I-SENSE Fellow: Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Florida Atlantic University
Some of the fastest ocean currents in the world have been discovered off South Africa, Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania and Madagascar. These can be used to generate energy.
- Thursday, June 5, 2025