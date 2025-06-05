Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Türkiye-Backed Attack Kills, Injures Family

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Remnant of a Turkish-made drone dropped munition used in an attack on a farm south of Kobane that killed ten members of the Abdo family, March 2025. © 2025 Private (Beirut, May 29, 2025) – A March 16, 2025 drone attack by Türkiye or Türkiye-backed Syrian factions killed seven Kurdish children, their 18-year-old sister, and their parents, apparently all civilians, Human Rights Watch said today. The attack raises concerns that the attackers did not take adequate precautions to minimize harm to civilians.“Even if a military target was nearby, the forces responsible…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
