Pakistan: End cyclical harassment and persecution of minority Ahmadiyya community

By Amnesty International
The Pakistani authorities must immediately end the systemic repression of the Ahmadiyya community and uphold the right to freedom of belief and religion, said Amnesty International today. The religious minority has been subjected to escalating intimidation, harassment, and attacks in the lead up to Eid-ul-Adha, which will take place on 7 June. Local and regional […] The post Pakistan: End cyclical harassment and persecution of minority Ahmadiyya community appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
